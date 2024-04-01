Marewal resident held for sowing poppy in kitchen garden, 15 kg plants seized

The Koom Kalan police arrested a resident of Marewal village for sowing poppy plants in his kitchen garden and seized 15 kg poppy plants. A police team conducted a raid and seized the plants. The accused had no license to grow these plants used for extracting opium and poppy husk, police said. (Stock photo)

The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that they received the tip-off that the accused had planted poppy in his kitchen garden and erected a fence of dried grass around it to hide them.

The ASI added that a case under sections 16, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Koom Kalan police station.

On Friday, Doraha police had arrested a farmer for sowing poppy plants in his fields and seized 7 kg plants.