Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Markanda water inundates standing crops in Kurukshetra villages

Markanda water inundates standing crops in Kurukshetra villages

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 16, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The flow of water increased in the river following heavy to extremely heavy rains in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, this is the fourth time that the Markanda river has overflowed during this monsoon season. Several farmers from affected villages in Kurukshetra claimed that their crops were submerged, and the government did not provide any compensation yet.

Water of the overflowing Markanda river has inundated thousands of acres of the standing crops in several villages located in the low-lying areas of Shahbad sub-division of Kurukshetra district.

Water of the overflowing Markanda river has inundated thousands of acres of the standing crops in several villages located in the low-lying areas of Shahbad sub-division of Kurukshetra district. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Water of the overflowing Markanda river has inundated thousands of acres of the standing crops in several villages located in the low-lying areas of Shahbad sub-division of Kurukshetra district. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)

The flow of water increased in the river following heavy to extremely heavy rains in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, this is the fourth time that the Markanda river has overflowed during this monsoon season.

Several farmers from affected villages claimed that their crops were submerged, and the government did not provide any compensation yet.

Ranjot Singh, a resident of Padlu village of Kurukshetra, said there is a need to build the banks of Markanda river.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the floodwaters have damaged crops on thousands of acres in several villages twice and the government should take steps to construct banks of the river in affected villages and farmers should be given compensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out