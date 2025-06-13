Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur: SGPC again urges Centre to release Sikh prisoners  

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday appealed to the central government to release Sikh prisoners on the occasion of the upcoming 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday appealed to the central government to release Sikh prisoners on the occasion of the upcoming 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur. (HT File)

Briefing the media after presiding over a meeting of the executive committee, Dhami said that the central government should announce the release of the Sikh prisoners on the occasion of this historic day dedicated to the ninth Guru.

“Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life to uphold human rights and to protect the Hindu faith, which is a unique example in religious history. Therefore, the central government should morally honour this great martyrdom by announcing the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences,” Dhami said.

He urged the Union and Punjab governments to establish memorials dedicated to the upcoming centenaries.

“Although the Punjab government has sought suggestions from the sangat (community) regarding the centenary celebrations, this work is the responsibility of the SGPC and not the government. The role of the government should be to build suitable memorials and undertake developmental works at towns and places associated with the Gurus,’ he said.

Dhami expressed concern over the Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee’s attempts to take control of Miri Piri Medical College located in Shahabad Markanda. “This medical college was established on land dedicated in the name of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, not on land belonging to any gurdwara in Haryana. Haryana committee should not use political influence or interfere with the services being rendered by the SGPC in the medical field,” he said.