Martyrdom for country runs deep in Congress, not in BJP: Tewari

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Thursday asserted that unlike the BJP, which only talks about nationalism with its characteristic “jumlebazi”, the Congress party and its leaders have a tradition and history of sacrificing their lives for the nation. Congress candidate Manish Tewari during a foot march in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Replying to a question, during an interaction with the media, that the BJP leaders were claiming that India had emerged stronger under the BJP rule, as compared to the Congress, Tewari retorted, “Yes verbally, but not practically, as it had weakened actually”, while referring to China still occupying India’s land and the BJP leadership being timidly quiet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Shouting slogans like ‘Bharat mata ki Jai’ from a safe distance and making it actually happen are two different things,” he remarked, while asserting, “The Congress believes in actually making Bharat mata victorious, as it did in 1971.”

He pointed out that it was the Congress that won freedom for the country and then integrated over 500 princely states into one nation. “The BJP was not even born that time and they still have the audacity to question Congress’ contribution,” he remarked.

During a foot march in the Motor Market, Tewari reiterated the Congress’ welfare guarantees, including doubling the free monthly ration to the poor, paying ₹8,500 every month to poor families and guaranteed first year job for all graduates and diploma holders.

He said unlike BJP’s “jumlebazi”, the Congress state governments in Telangana and Karnataka had already fulfilled promises made to people, within days of taking over. Same will happen at the Centre once the INDIA government assumes office after June 4.