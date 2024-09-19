Menu Explore
Masked men loot 25 lakh from private bank in Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 19, 2024 07:14 AM IST

During the robbery, the accused seized mobile phones from everyone present in the Gopalpura branch of the HDFC Bank.

: A gang of five masked men at gunpoint robbed a HDFC bank branch in broad daylight at Gopalpura near Kathunangal in Amritsar district on Wednesday and decamped with around 25 lakh in cash.

According to the police, an investigation has started and the culprits will be traced soon.
According to the bank staff, the armed robbers barged into the bank branch around 3.30pm in the district and turned the shutter down. The criminals seized everyone’s mobile phones.

“They held a staff at gunpoint and took him towards the strongroom. They asked him to hand over to them the cash available in the branch and after around 10 minutes, they fled the spot,” said a branch employee.

Police reached the branch after bank staff informed them.

A police officer informed that around 25 lakh was robbed from the bank. “We have recorded the statements of the bank employees and an FIR has been registered. Investigations have started and we will trace the robbers soon,” said an officer.

