Massive blaze erupts at Sector 22 mobile market in Chandigarh, 5 fire tenders rush to spot | Video

The fire started from the first floor of a shop at the mobile market in Sector 22, and five tenders have been deployed in the area. The AC compressors, cylinders, chemicals and other inflammable material stored inside the shop further aggravated the situation further, with the blaze spreading to shops right opposite ISBT Sector 17.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

A massive fire erupted at Chandigarh's Sector 22 market on Wednesday afternoon, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A video of the incident, posted by ANI news agency, shows personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation attempting to douse the fire using water hoses. Massive plumes of thick smoke can be seen in and around the shop where the blaze erupted.

While efforts to bring the blaze under control are ongoing, personnel are facing difficulties in evaluating the area, given that it is one of the busiest markets in the city. The mobile market in Sector 22 is also one of the oldest markets in Chandigarh, and has over 100 shops selling mobile phones and other accessories.

A fire had erupted in the Sector 22 market in the city last year in April. The blaze started on the first floor of a showroom complex housing medical supplies and offices. No injuries were reported in the incident, but employees at the store were trapped on the upper floors and were rescued by using ladders and breaking the window panes due to thick smoke.

Fire department officials have highlighted similar systemic issues recurring when blazes erupt in the market. These include enroachments, including illegal hoardings and extended shop displays which block passage for fire tenders.

Another issue is the lack of secondary fire exits in many older buildings in the market, with the occupants relying on breaking of the window panes for rescue.