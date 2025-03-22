Menu Explore
Massive fire at Mohali garbage dump chokes areas in 2-km radius

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Mar 22, 2025 09:11 AM IST

Though no casualty was reported, the incident raises concerns over fire safety lapses and its risk to public health

A massive fire at the dumping site in Mohali’s Phase 8 on Friday evening choked a two-kilometre area for over two hours.

Three fire tenders were pressed in to service and the fire was controlled. (HT Photo)
Three fire tenders were pressed in to service and the fire was controlled. (HT Photo)

Though no casualty was reported, the incident raises concerns over fire safety lapses and its risk to public health.

Paramjeet Singh, a security guard at the dumping ground, said, “The fire broke out around 4.30 pm and the whole area was covered in smoke. I immediately called the fire brigade. Two fire tenders came from the municipal corporation and one came from the main station. A total of three complete tankers were used to extinguish the flames.”

The site has been at the centre of controversies for years over issues, including ineffective waste management, and a lack of adequate fire safety measures despite repeated warnings.

Despite multiple court orders and environmental penalties, authorities have failed to implement proper waste segregation and bio-remediation measures.

