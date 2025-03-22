Massive fire at Mohali garbage dump chokes areas in 2-km radius
ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Mar 22, 2025 09:11 AM IST
Though no casualty was reported, the incident raises concerns over fire safety lapses and its risk to public health
A massive fire at the dumping site in Mohali’s Phase 8 on Friday evening choked a two-kilometre area for over two hours.
Though no casualty was reported, the incident raises concerns over fire safety lapses and its risk to public health.
Paramjeet Singh, a security guard at the dumping ground, said, “The fire broke out around 4.30 pm and the whole area was covered in smoke. I immediately called the fire brigade. Two fire tenders came from the municipal corporation and one came from the main station. A total of three complete tankers were used to extinguish the flames.”
The site has been at the centre of controversies for years over issues, including ineffective waste management, and a lack of adequate fire safety measures despite repeated warnings.
Despite multiple court orders and environmental penalties, authorities have failed to implement proper waste segregation and bio-remediation measures.