Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Dera Bassi, no loss of life reported

A massive fire broke out at a chemical and pharmaceutical factory at Behra road in Dera Bassi on Monday. However, no casualties were reported in the blaze. A thick plume of smoke emanating after a fire breaks out at a chemical and pharmaceutical factory at Behra road in Dera Bassi. (HT)

Over 100 firemen and 15 fire tenders from Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Chandigarh, Mohali and ammunition depot were pressed into service to douse the flames.

A thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory and the firemen had to make a lot of effort to check the blaze from spreading to nearby factories. Machinery and stock worth crores were reportedly gutted.

A police official said they received information about a fire at the factory around 3 pm. The fire was put out by 7.55 pm.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said after the administration was alerted about the blaze, the local fire department and emergency response teams swung into action.

Additional deputy commissioner Viraj S Tidke said there was no report of any casualty or injury because of the fire.

Fire broke out at the same factory a few years ago, claiming the life of one of the workers there.

