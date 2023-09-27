Massive fire erupts at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali; multiple injuries reported

A massive fire engulfed a chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday, leaving several individuals with burn injuries. The blaze, which erupted in the morning, prompted local authorities and fire services officials to rush to the site. Smoke billows from a chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali.(PTI / video screengrab)

The incident occurred at the chemical factory in the industrial area of Mohali in Kurali, sending plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

Approximately two dozen fire tenders from various nearby fire stations in Mohali and Ropar districts were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

The fire inflicted burn injuries on several individuals who were present at the factory when the incident occurred. As per the initial reports, six women working in the plant stated to have suffered burn injuries and have been referred to the civil hospital in Mohali.

The extent of their injuries and their current medical conditions remain unclear at this time.

Local authorities have yet to release information regarding the cause of the fire or the nature of the chemicals involved.

According to the people present on the spot, the fire broke out at around 11am today and efforts are still underway to control it, reported ANI.

The immediate area around the chemical plant was cordoned off by authorities as a precautionary measure, and residents in the vicinity were urged to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed to avoid inhaling the toxic smoke.

As this situation continues to develop, more details are awaited.

This is a developing story…Please check back for updates

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

