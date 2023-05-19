Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tutor gets 5-year jail for sexually assaulting minor student

Chandigarh: Tutor gets 5-year jail for sexually assaulting minor student

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2023 06:38 AM IST

The student had complained to the police that in August 2021, she was alone at the tuition when her teacher forcibly held her hand and kissed her

A fast-track POCSO court has awarded five-year jail to a Mauli Complex resident for sexually assaulting a Class-10 student who was taking tuitions from him.

The court convicted Anuj Kumar, who was 18 at the time of the crime, under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also fined ₹10,000.


The court convicted Anuj Kumar, who was 18 at the time of the crime, under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also fined 10,000.

The student had complained to the police that in August 2021, she was alone at the tuition when her teacher forcibly held her hand and kissed her.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Sign out