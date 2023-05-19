Chandigarh: Tutor gets 5-year jail for sexually assaulting minor student

A fast-track POCSO court has awarded five-year jail to a Mauli Complex resident for sexually assaulting a Class-10 student who was taking tuitions from him. The court convicted Anuj Kumar, who was 18 at the time of the crime, under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also fined ₹ 10,000. (Getty Images)

The student had complained to the police that in August 2021, she was alone at the tuition when her teacher forcibly held her hand and kissed her.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.