Mayors backbone of local self-governance: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday called mayors the “backbone of local self-governance” and key drivers of urban development and public service delivery. He was speaking at the 115th meeting of the All India Mayors’ Executive Council, a two-day national conference held in Panchkula, attended by over 45 mayors from across the country. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 115th meeting of the All India Mayors’ Executive Council in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora)

Highlighting the state’s achievements in urban development, Saini said the budget for urban local bodies in Haryana had risen from ₹1,693 crore in 2014-15 to ₹5,666 crore for 2025-26. He also drew attention to the creation of four metropolitan development authorities and the transformation of Faridabad and Karnal into smart cities, with projects worth ₹930 crore and ₹927 crore, respectively.

The CM said Haryana had regularised 2,417 unauthorised colonies and was investing ₹1,000 crore in development works in these newly authorised areas. He described urbanisation as an opportunity to ensure both “ease of living” and “ease of doing business”, urging mayors to focus not just on infrastructure but also on making cities vibrant, responsive, and self-reliant.

He lauded Haryana’s progress in solid waste management and the digitisation of urban services and encouraged mayors to adopt Indore’s successful cleanliness model.

Saini also underscored the significance of direct mayoral elections in Haryana, stating they enhance accountability by strengthening the bond between elected representatives and citizens.

The conference also addressed issues such as the challenges of rapid urbanisation, the need for stronger mayoral powers, and the importance of institutional support for urban governance. Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma and several senior officials and mayors from different states were present at the event.