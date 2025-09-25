MBBS admissions: HC restrains Punjab from seeking property sureties

In a major relief to MBBS aspirants, the high court has restrained the Punjab government from insisting on property sureties from students seeking admission in MBBS courses in government medical colleges. In a major relief to MBBS aspirants, the high court has restrained the Punjab government from insisting on property sureties from students seeking admission in MBBS courses in government medical colleges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“The respondents (state government) shall not insist upon submission of solvency (two properties of ₹20 lakh each) on ₹100 stamp paper, provided the petitioners submit the bond in a specified format,” the Punjab and Haryana high court observed in its order passed on September 19.

The directions came after a batch of selected students moved the high court last week against the state’s medical education department decision of asking students to submit an undertaking that they will be bound either to serve in state-run health institutions for two years after completing their course or to pay the bond amount of ₹20 lakh. They were also told to submit two sureties of properties worth ₹20 lakh each as bond surety.

For those admitted under the All-India quota, the compulsory service period has been reduced to one year.

The department had warned the candidates that they wouldn’t be allowed to attend classes in case they failed to furnish the bond and sureties.

During the hearing, the students’ counsel had said that they were willing to submit the bond and undertaking as prescribed.

However, the requirement of a solvency certificate was “wholly unjustified” as it virtually created a mortgage in favour of the university and thereby restricted the use of the property for years, the students’ counsel added.

According to the state’s policy, the bond will remain effective for 7.5 years, covering four years of study, one year of internship, and two years of compulsory government service. During this period, the properties could neither be sold nor pledged elsewhere.

The decision has been widely welcomed by students and parents.

“We had no objection to serving the government after completing our course, but asking for property sureties was unreasonable and burdensome for middle-class families,” said a petitioner student, requesting anonymity.