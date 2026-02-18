MBBS, BDS interns’ stipend to double: J&K govt informs during assembly session

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to double the stipend of MBBS and BDS interns working in various government health institutions of the Union territory. The government has recommended enhancing the stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹25,000 per month. The government has recommended enhancing the stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹25,000 per month. (File)

In response to questions of legislators Salman Sagar and Sunil Kumar Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the incharge minister of health and medical education ( HME), said that the committee constituted on the issue on June 27, 2023 under the chairmanship of director finance, H&ME has recommended an enhancement of the existing stipend in favour of the MBBS and BDS internees.

“The recommendations of the committee were examined in the department and subsequently submitted to the finance department for concurrence,” the response said. The minister said that the finance department has, however, sought additional information and clarifications on multiple occasions.

“These observations were communicated to the concerned colleges, which, in turn, provided the required information from time to time. The submissions were duly examined and forwarded to the finance department accordingly,” the response stated.

The government said that it was simultaneously decided to propose enhancement of stipend for students pursuing PG and DNB courses across all medical and dental colleges of the UT of J&K. “The department is actively considering those demands and has submitted the proposal to the finance department for concurrence. Once concurrence is granted by the finance department, a formal order shall be issued for implementation of the revised stipend,” the minister incharge said.