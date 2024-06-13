 MC chief takes stock of monsoon preparedness - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
MC chief takes stock of monsoon preparedness

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 13, 2024 10:43 PM IST

Keeping in view the approaching monsoon, municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Thursday took stock of monsoon preparations in the areas around Buddha nullah.

MC chief Sandeep Rishi reviewing the monsoon preparedness around Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
MC chief Sandeep Rishi reviewing the monsoon preparedness around Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

MC chief, along with MLA North Madan Lal Bagga also inspected the ongoing works, including the work to construct the road on the other side of the nullah and developing green spaces around the nullah.

MLA Bagga directed the concerned officials to expedite the de-silting (cleaning) process of Buddha Nullah. He also directed to officials to strengthen the banks of the nullah, before the monsoon season. The road gullies should be cleaned before monsoon hits the city and sand bags should also be prepared in advance, he added. The sandbags should be used to strengthen the banks of nullah, if required.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MC chief takes stock of monsoon preparedness
