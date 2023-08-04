Chandigarh MC sacks four contractual staffers for negligence

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday terminated the services of four contractual employees. The action has been taken as part of an ongoing drive for improvement of functioning of public toilets, water works and other public utilities, said the Chandigarh MC commissioner. (HT File Photo/ for representation)

Two employees were terminated for failing to maintain public toilets at Sukhna Lake, whereas the other two were found absent from their duties at tubewell-cum-booster at Hallomajra and Sector 21.

“The action has been taken as part of an ongoing drive for improvement of functioning of public toilets, water works and other public utilities. Also, in the last 7-10 days, checking of the maintenance of the public toilets in Sector 27-C market, Sector 8-C market and community toilet at Ram Darbar, opposite Hallomajra, were not found satisfactory. No proper cleanliness was maintained along with other deficiencies,” said Mitra.

“Taking a tough stand against the agencies concerned responsible for maintenance of these toilets, they have been issued notice, along with penalty. They have also been warned of contract terminated. In addition to that, a blacklisting notice has also been issued to one of the agencies,” added Mitra.