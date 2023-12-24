MC mulls 17 more construction, demolition waste collection points in Chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) is planning to set up 17 more construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection points across the city at an estimate cost of ₹41 lakh to avoid any illegal dumping. The civic body said there are already 22 C&D waste collection points in the city, which were constructed to assist the general public to ensure that the waste is dumped only at the designated locations in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The agenda will be tabled for approval in the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting of the civic body, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The civic body said there are already 22 C&D waste collection points in the city, which were constructed to assist the general public to ensure that the waste is dumped only at the designated locations. From these collection points, the waste can be easily collected and transported to the processing facility at Industrial Area Phase 1.

“As per ‘star rating’ protocol of ‘garbage free city’, in section of C&D, waste collection facilities should be made available in 90% of the total wards, so as to achieve the highest marks. But, such points are available in only 20 out of the 35 wards in the city at present and to have 100% collection unit in every ward, 17 more collection points are required to be set up,” the civic body officials said in the agenda.

MC receives multiple complaints on people dumping the C&D waste in open grounds, empty plots and in residential areas, thus making a blot on the city.

Besides this, the civic body will table other development related agendas in the meeting for the approval. MC is also planning to extend the contracts of operation and maintenance of gaushalas in Maloya and Sector 45. Among other agendas, there is also a proposal for providing benches and huts in green belts, and to increase entertainment expenses from ₹2,000 to ₹4,500 for the post of law officer of the MC.

MC is also proposing to fix boards and median markers on V4 and V5 rules for improvement of road safety in Chandigarh. After the F & CC meeting, the civic body will also conduct a general house meeting on December 27.