MC to launch ‘Swachhta ki Pathshala’ at Chandigarh schools

Looking to inculcate the lessons of environment preservation and cleanliness in school children, the municipal corporation (MC) will kick off an awareness campaign in the city’s schools from this week.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and two joint commissioners will go to schools and hold classes for students starting from Class 6 to 12 under the campaign “Swachhta ki Pathshala”.

Speaking about the same, Mitra said, “The campaign is directed to spread awareness against littering and single-use plastics. It will also promote segregation of garbage at source, which is crucial for the city’s solid waste management.”

During the classes, a video presentation will be held about the different issues, followed by an address from the MC representatives and then an open question-answer session would be done.

In the next six months, the MC officials will cover all city schools — both government and private — under the campaign.

The main aim of “Swachhta Ki Paathshala” is to cultivate a love for fundamental duties in children and to change the attitude of adults. It incorporates two other programmes – “Swachhta Brigade” and “roko toko” where students are trained to take responsibility to keep the city clean and deter people from littering the streets, spitting in public places and stop using single-use plastic.

Earlier, the MC had roped in resident welfare associations (RWA) and market welfare associations (MWA) in creating awareness on environmental issues and garbage segregation.

The civic body had also organised a citizen’s parliament for creating awareness against single-use plastic management with Swarmani Youth Welfare Association, a non-governmental organisation at Burail village.