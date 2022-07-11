MC to launch ‘Swachhta ki Pathshala’ at Chandigarh schools
Looking to inculcate the lessons of environment preservation and cleanliness in school children, the municipal corporation (MC) will kick off an awareness campaign in the city’s schools from this week.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and two joint commissioners will go to schools and hold classes for students starting from Class 6 to 12 under the campaign “Swachhta ki Pathshala”.
Speaking about the same, Mitra said, “The campaign is directed to spread awareness against littering and single-use plastics. It will also promote segregation of garbage at source, which is crucial for the city’s solid waste management.”
During the classes, a video presentation will be held about the different issues, followed by an address from the MC representatives and then an open question-answer session would be done.
In the next six months, the MC officials will cover all city schools — both government and private — under the campaign.
The main aim of “Swachhta Ki Paathshala” is to cultivate a love for fundamental duties in children and to change the attitude of adults. It incorporates two other programmes – “Swachhta Brigade” and “roko toko” where students are trained to take responsibility to keep the city clean and deter people from littering the streets, spitting in public places and stop using single-use plastic.
Earlier, the MC had roped in resident welfare associations (RWA) and market welfare associations (MWA) in creating awareness on environmental issues and garbage segregation.
The civic body had also organised a citizen’s parliament for creating awareness against single-use plastic management with Swarmani Youth Welfare Association, a non-governmental organisation at Burail village.
-
UAPA: 4 residential properties, 3 vehicles seized in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses and seizure of three vehicles used for providing assistance in terror activities. In different orders, the police headquarters accorded sanction for the attachment of four residential houses which were involved in harbouring and providing assistance to carry out terrorist activities, a police spokesman said.
-
Thousands offer Eid prayers in Kashmir valley amid drizzle
Peaceful Eid al-Adha celebrations were held across Kashmir on Sunday. The biggest congregational Eid prayers were held at Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake where thousands of devotees offered prayers in the morning amid a slight drizzle that brought down the mercury. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also offered Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal.
-
Kejriwal, Mann to lead Tiranga Yatra in Palampur
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh this week to participate in a Tiranga Yatra organised by his party's state unit in Palampur in the run up to the assembly polls in the hill state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also visit the state to join Kejriwal in the event scheduled to be held in the assembly constituency on Tuesday, the party said on Sunday.
-
Man held with pistol, ₹2.5 lakh at Chandigarh’s Sector 17-18 divider
Police on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man at a naka set up on the Sector 17-18 dividing road with a 0.32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and ₹2.5 lakh. The accused had no licence for the weapon. As per police, a late night naka was deployed and the accused, Akesh Kanwaljeet Singh Brar of Phidde Khurd village of district Faridkot, was driving a Thar SUV.
-
Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president
Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of ₹17.84 lakh. In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that The accused, Manjit Kaur took ₹17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics