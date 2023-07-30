Bathinda MC plans Punjab’s first zero-energy, zero-waste govt building

The municipal corporation of Bathinda (MCB) will come up with Punjab’s first complete zero-energy, zero-waste building in the public sector. The proposed five-storey compound will have a terrace garden on each floor and an innovative geothermal cooling technology that will help in controlling building temperature by about 4 degrees Celsius. (HT photo)

The proposed 5-storey compound of the MCB will have a terrace garden on each floor and an innovative geothermal cooling technology that will help in controlling building temperature by about 4 degrees Celsius.

Municipal commissioner Rahul said in a meeting held on Friday the finance and contracts committee of the corporation has finalised Chandigarh-based Designers Consortium Private Limited, an architectural firm, for the project to be built with an estimated budget of ₹31 crore.

“Work order to the firm is expected to be released on Monday and allocation of the civil work will be initiated later. The local body has approached the Centre for a long-term loan of ₹12 crore, whereas the rest of the funds would be generated after selling the existing building near the railway station,” the commissioner said.

Officials of the local body said the new building will have insulated walls and windows to keep the temperature ambient.

“The semi-arid district of Bathinda is known for extreme temperatures during summers and winters. The proposed complex has been designed in a manner that air will pass through it, and innovative technologies will keep the temperature under control,” he added.

Rahul said that the upcoming green complex will be fully solar-powered with 120 kw generation capacity, and various features will be included to make the complex the state’s first government building to achieve the benchmark of a 5-star rating for green buildings.

“We have decided to install building integrated photovoltaic with solar panels as skylights. It will minimise illumination during day time as these solar panels are transparent. The building will be equipped with dual plumbing, and the wastewater generated at the new building will be recycled for use in the washroom flushes,” he said.

The complex will have an exclusive sewage treatment plant (STP) and compost pits.

“MCB will have to shell out about ₹5 crore extra on new technologies than conventional civil construction, but it is worth making it a self-sustained public building. It will be a role model for others in the private and government sectors,” he added.

Rahul said the new building will be built in 5,000 sq yards, and it will cover Bathinda Press Club. “Press club will be relocated to another site near the DAC,” said the commissioner.

“Construction of a new complex was necessitated to bring various wings of MCB in a single place for the greater convenience of the general public and better administrative management. Presently, several sections of the local body were scattered in different parts of the city and it was causing numerous problems in public services,” said the official. The new building will have a parking area for 250 vehicles, including 150 cars.

