Meat, alcohol ban at three ‘holy cities’ now in effect: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government has issued a notification granting the status of holy cities to the walled city of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government has issued a notification granting the status of holy cities to the walled city of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib.

In a video message, Mann said, “….government in Punjab has taken a historic decision by issuing a notification to grant Sikh religious cities the status of holy cities. The announcement was made from the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the state-level function to commemorate the 350th ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ (martyrdom day) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I am thankful to the Almighty, who blessed us with wisdom, strength, and the capability to take such a historic decision.”

Last month, a resolution was passed unanimously during a special session of the Punjab assembly held at Anandpur Sahib, whereby the sale of meat, tobacco, alcohol, and other intoxicants is now prohibited in Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, and Anandpur Sahib.

Explaining the significance of the move, the CM said that out of the five Sikh Takhts, three are located in Punjab. “Sri Akal Takht Sahib at Amritsar, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo are situated in Punjab. The cities associated with these sacred Takhts have now officially been granted the status of centres of faith and holy cities. The government will ensure all necessary facilities for devotees visiting these cities with reverence. Necessary arrangements and facilities, including e-rickshaws, mini-buses, and other public transport services, will be ensured for the devotees and sangat arriving from across the world,” he said.

The CM made it clear that strict regulations will now apply in these holy cities. “In all these cities, the sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco, and any intoxicating substances will be completely prohibited,” he said, assuring that this decision reflects the sanctity of the places.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said, “I assure you with full responsibility that no effort will be spared in ensuring the overall and appropriate development of these cities. These cities are not only religious centres but also a very important symbol of our cultural heritage.”

On December 15, the state government officially issued a notification declaring the walled city of Amritsar, the city of Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and the city of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district as holy cities of the Punjab. The notification formally accords these historically and religiously significant cities special status in recognition of their spiritual importance.