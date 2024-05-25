Media voice being throttled in Punjab: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala strongly condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for registering a case against Ajit Group managing editor Barjinder Singh Hamdard. Shehzad Poonawalla interacting with the media in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing media persons at the party office in Sector 33, Poonawala said that the Punjab government has attacked the fourth pillar of democracy.

He also attacked the Congress and the INDIA alliance, stating that they neither have a mission nor a vision. He said the alliance has come into existence not to give direction to the country, but to benefit eight political parties.

He further said that BJP is confident of returning to power with a thumping majority.