Mehbooba asks for Omar’s intervention on issue of information dept withholding newspaper ads

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that information department still withholds advertisement to several newspapers even when J&K is ruled by Omar Abdullah government. PDP chief and formed chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

Mehbooba Mufti even sought the intervention of J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

“It’s been over three months since the popular government took office, yet the information department continues to withhold advertisements to most news outlets .Furthermore, senior journalists await accreditation renewals. I urge Omer Sb to intervene and address these pressing issues so that the press can operate freely and without undue influence,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

After the abrogation of Article 370 when Lt Governor took over reins of power in UT, advertisements to several newsoutlets were stopped or curtailed without any reasons and many such newspaper owners had hoped after the change in guard in J&K, their advertisement could get restored which is only major source of revenue for these newspapers.