Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mehbooba barred from meeting kin of civilians killed in Hyderpora
chandigarh news

Mehbooba barred from meeting kin of civilians killed in Hyderpora

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also informed the police about her visit to the families of civilians killed in Hyderpora
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to visit the families of Mudasir Gul and Altaf Ahmad Bhat in Srinagar. (HT File Photo)
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to visit the families of Mudasir Gul and Altaf Ahmad Bhat in Srinagar. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wasn’t allowed to meet the family members of two civilians who were killed during Hyderpora encounter.

The PDP said that Mehbooba was scheduled to visit the families of Mudasir Gul and Altaf Ahmad Bhat in Srinagar. The former chief minister had also informed the police about her visit. However in the morning, PDP leaders said she wasn’t allowed to leave her house.

“Mehbooba was supposed to meet the families but wasn’t allowed,” PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said in a tweet. He also denied any plans to organise protest towards the houses of civilians.

On Sunday, Mehbooba had held a protest outside Raj Bhawan, demanding a judicial probe into Hyderpora killings, return of the body of Jammu resident Amir Magray and an apology from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to the families of slain civilians.

Amnesty International condemns arrest of human rights activist

Amnesty International on Tuesday condemned the arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez by NIA and said that anti-terror laws were being “misused to criminalise human rights work”.

“The arrest of Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez is yet another example of how anti-terror laws are being misused to criminalise human rights work & stifle dissent in India. Instead of targeting HRDs, authorities should focus on bringing accountability for human rights violations,” tweeted Amnesty International from its official handle.

Parvez’s arrest disturbing: UN

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called Parvez’s arrest “disturbing”.

“He’s not a terrorist, he’s a human rights defender,” she said in a tweet.

Parvez, one of Kashmir’s best known activists, is head of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a group of rights organisations working in the region.

He is being held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, that allows for detention of up to six months without trial.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out