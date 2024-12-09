Mehbooba seeks age relaxation for J&K Police SI posts aspirants

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought age relaxation for the aspirants of recently advertised J&K Police sub-inspector (JKP SI) posts in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo)

The former J&K chief minister (CM) said that the youth of J&K have faced recruitment pauses since the year 2019 (when the special status of the region was revoked and the region split into two union territories).

“Countless JKPSI aspirants stare at a bleak future owing to recruitment delays since 2019 due to corruption and exam cancellations. Age relaxation is a legitimate demand and I hope it’s granted immediately,” she said and tagged lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

On November 22, J&K service selection board (JKSSB) came out with an advertisement to fill 669 posts of sub inspectors in J&K Police. The board has set the age limit of 18 to 28 years for the aspirants to apply for the jobs while in-service police candidates up-to 30 years of age can also apply.

The aspirants have been demanding an increase in the age limit by five years citing the delays in recruitment process of SIs and other posts due to scams and paper leaks.

“JKPSI aspirants are demanding one time age relaxation up to 33 years (5 yrs). They are in distress as no one from the administration is taking their concern seriously. LG Manoj Sinha and (chief minister) Omar Abdullah must intervene and provide them one time age relaxation of 5 years,” said a youth Meer Rayees.

A netizen Rohit Sharma said: “It’s very unfortunate for the aspirants of J&K; there is no justice for youth. We are continuously demanding for age relaxation in JKPSI but no one is listening to us. Basic qualification for the posts is graduation and the minimum age limit has been set at 18 years. How is it possible?”

In July 2022, the selection process of JKSSB for the posts of sub-inspectors (SI) was cancelled by the LG led government after the selection list was marred by fraud allegations. The government then called a CBI probe into the process following which the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Yatin Yadav, the mastermind of the sub-inspector paper leak, in July 2024.

A month after the cancellation of JKPSI selection process, the government then cancelled the selection process of two more recruitments by the SSB and ordered a CBI probe for selection of financial account assistants (FAA) and junior engineers(JE) over allegations of irregularities.