Mehbooba seeks amnesty for J&K detenues
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought general amnesty for the people of J&K languishing in different jails within and outside the UT.
Addressing party leaders and workers on the 23rd foundation day of the party in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said that J&K had been turned into a jail. “Kashmir has been turned into a jail. Thousands of people are languishing in jails over mere suspicion. I request you (PM) for the sake of humanity, just think the condition of those families whose loved ones have been detained in Tihar, Agra and other jails of the country,” she said, adding that in many cases the relatives of the incarcerated people do not have the money to visit their loved ones. “These people should be given general amnesty so they can go to their homes again.”
Alleging that 1,000 square kilometers of the country was under the occupation of China, she urged the Centre to reclaim the area and unfurl the Tricolour on the land.
She said it was not too late to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue.”Nobody will remember you (PM) for breaking mosques or building temples. You will be only remembered for resolving the issue of Jammu & Kashmir.”
On the issue of Kashmiri pandits, Mehbooba Mufti said that the PM had said that after revocation of Article 370 everything will be alright. “Why can’t you open the road to the Sharda Peeth. You have opened road to the Kartarpur. Now can you open the road to Sharda Peeth for the sake of Kashmiri pandits,” she said.
The PDP organised a major functions on its foundation day across J&K, and leaders said that party will fight for cause of J&K and revocation of Article 370 and other issues.
Let SAARC countries invest in J&K: PDP chief to PM Modi
Mufti asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Jammu and Kashmir a peace zone and make it a model of SAARC cooperation by opening all routes across the Line of Control (LoC) and allowing every member country to invest in the region.
In a fiery speech at Sher-e-Kashmir Park she said there was no other option than dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue. “I request you ( PM Modi) that J-K whose name you fear to take along with the name of Pakistan, there is a saying in English ‘catch the bull by the horns’, make this J&K and the other J&K a model of SAARC cooperation.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
