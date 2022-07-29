Mehbooba seeks amnesty for J&K detenues

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday sought general amnesty for the people of J&K languishing in different jails within and outside the UT.

Addressing party leaders and workers on the 23rd foundation day of the party in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said that J&K had been turned into a jail. “Kashmir has been turned into a jail. Thousands of people are languishing in jails over mere suspicion. I request you (PM) for the sake of humanity, just think the condition of those families whose loved ones have been detained in Tihar, Agra and other jails of the country,” she said, adding that in many cases the relatives of the incarcerated people do not have the money to visit their loved ones. “These people should be given general amnesty so they can go to their homes again.”

Alleging that 1,000 square kilometers of the country was under the occupation of China, she urged the Centre to reclaim the area and unfurl the Tricolour on the land.

She said it was not too late to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue.”Nobody will remember you (PM) for breaking mosques or building temples. You will be only remembered for resolving the issue of Jammu & Kashmir.”

On the issue of Kashmiri pandits, Mehbooba Mufti said that the PM had said that after revocation of Article 370 everything will be alright. “Why can’t you open the road to the Sharda Peeth. You have opened road to the Kartarpur. Now can you open the road to Sharda Peeth for the sake of Kashmiri pandits,” she said.

The PDP organised a major functions on its foundation day across J&K, and leaders said that party will fight for cause of J&K and revocation of Article 370 and other issues.

Let SAARC countries invest in J&K: PDP chief to PM Modi

Mufti asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Jammu and Kashmir a peace zone and make it a model of SAARC cooperation by opening all routes across the Line of Control (LoC) and allowing every member country to invest in the region.

In a fiery speech at Sher-e-Kashmir Park she said there was no other option than dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue. “I request you ( PM Modi) that J-K whose name you fear to take along with the name of Pakistan, there is a saying in English ‘catch the bull by the horns’, make this J&K and the other J&K a model of SAARC cooperation.