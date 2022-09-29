Member of Lakhbir Landa’s gang nabbed from Bihar

Punjab Police have arrested an operative of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s gang from Bihar. The accused, identified as Karan Malik alias Karan Mann of Amritsar, has been on Punjab Police’s wanted list for his alleged involvement in crimes including murder, attempt-to-murder, assault, robbery and snatching, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Malik is said to be a close aide of Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, who had allegedly planted an IED under a sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said they had inputs about his presence in Jamui district of Bihar. Following this, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) team of Punjab Police launched a joint operation with central agencies and Bihar police and nabbed him.

Malik and his associates had allegedly killed a person, identified as Karan, during a fight in July 2021. He was booked for murder, rioting and possession of weapons in this case at Amritsar City police station.

In another case, Malik and his accomplices had allegedly looted 530gm gold, 6kg silver, and ₹1 lakh cash from Lal Chand Jewellers at Fairland Colony in Amritsar in August 2021.

The DGP said that during the preliminary probe, it was found that Malik used to purchase weapons of .32 bore from an arms smuggler identified as Sahil at the rate of ₹40,000 per weapon. Sahil and his accomplice Himmat of Amritsar had been arrested by the Punjab Police a few days ago, and four weapons were recovered from them.

Police are now conducting raids to nab Malik’s younger brother Arjun, who is also allegedly involved in criminal activities.