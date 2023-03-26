ME/MTech courses: Relaxation in admission criteria gets PU syndicate nod

Chandigarh The Panjab University (PU) syndicate approved the relaxation in the admission criteria for ME and MTech courses for the next academic session on Saturday. The relaxation was proposed by a PU panel in view of fewer enrolments. (HT Photo)

The relaxation was proposed by a varsity panel in view of fewer enrolments. The syndicate has approved doing away with the PU-Common Entrance Test (PG) for those seeking admission in the courses at University Institute of Engineering and Technology and Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology for the next academic session.

The first and second preferences for admission will now be given to GATE rank and BE scores, respectively. The varsity has also proposed changes in eligibility criteria for most ME and MTech courses.

Deliberating on the matter, the varsity’s admission facilitation committee had recommended that conducting entrance tests in these ME and MTech courses was not fruitful, as the number of applicants was less than the number of sanctioned seats.

New PhD guidelines okayed

The syndicate also approved the new PhD guidelines proposed by a varsity panel. Under the new guidelines, the university will not allow faculty members over the age of 62 to guide new research scholars. However, they can continue to supervise or co-supervise already registered PhD scholars until the age of 70. The guidelines are in accordance with University Grants Commission minimum standards and procedure for award of PhD degree regulations 2022.

As per the guidelines, a candidate can be given a maximum extension of two years on the stipulated six years’ time for completion of the degree with a valid justification. Female candidates and persons with disabilities (more than 40% disability) can be allowed a relaxation of two years after the maximum stipulated time of eight years. They will be charged a fee of ₹35,000 per year for the extension beyond eight years.

Women candidates will be provided maternity and child care leave for up to 240 days once in the duration of the degree. All approvals accorded by the syndicate will go to the senate for final nod.

