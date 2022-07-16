Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net

Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone .

The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and Manish, 19, both residents of Maloya, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand.

The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off. Police said the duo had on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife.

The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.

Police said the accused later had snatched the mobile phone of a Maloya resident, Mukesh Kumar, at about 11.30 pm, while he was returning home from Sector 52.