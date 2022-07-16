Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone .
The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and Manish, 19, both residents of Maloya, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand.
The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off. Police said the duo had on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife.
The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.
Police said the accused later had snatched the mobile phone of a Maloya resident, Mukesh Kumar, at about 11.30 pm, while he was returning home from Sector 52.
-
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
-
CUET exam: Far-off exam centres leave candidates troubled
At the CUET exam centre at the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Phase 2, Mohali, students who were set to appear for the exam in the second slot between 3 pm to 6.45 pm were seen present at the venue before 12:00 noon as they had to come from far away to the centre. Some students had exams in both slots on Friday itself.
-
Man supplying intoxicant powder to varsity students nabbed in Mohali
Police on Friday arrested a Phase 9 resident who had been allegedly supplying intoxicant power to students of various universities in Mohali. Baljinder was caught from near PUDA Bhawan in Phase 8. DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said a police team, led by Phase 8 SHO inspector Rajiv Kumar, was present near PUDA Bhawan on Friday, when they saw a man acting suspiciously on noticing the police personnel.
-
Ludhiana | Threatening deportation, fraudster dupes London-based woman of ₹2 lakh
Posing as an official of the home department of the United Kingdom, an unidentified caller duped a London-based woman of ₹2 lakh after threatening to have her deported. The complainant, Milan Singla of Kitchlu Nagar, said his daughter, Palak, who was visiting them in the city received a call from an unknown number on July 8. Palak deposited the cash in a bank account as per the callers instructions.
-
Trader receives extortion call in the name of jailed gangster in Ludhiana
A city-based businessman was allegedly extorted by an unidentified caller, who identified himself as jailed gangster Neeran Bawana, police said on Friday The complainant, Nitin Goyal of Barewal Road,who sells imported machines, said on June 6, he received at least 40 WhatsApp calls from an international number. When he answered , the caller introduced himself as gangster Neeraj Bawana, and said he was calling from Tihar Jail.
