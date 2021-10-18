‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme will give succour to underprivileged in Punjab, says CM Charanjit Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme providing proprietary rights to people living in the houses within the ‘lal lakir’ of villages and towns will give much-needed succour to the needy and the underprivileged.

Addressing a gathering during a state-level function at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, Channi, accompanied by deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and revenue minister Aruna Chaudhary, said earlier the scheme was launched only for the residents of villages but now it is being extended to the eligible residents of the cities within the ‘lal lakir’.

The revenue department, he added, has been mandated to undertake drone surveys of such residential properties in rural and urban areas for digital mapping.

‘Lal lakir’ refers to land that is part of the village habitation and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

The CM said that another “path-breaking scheme” Basera is providing relief to people residing in slum areas outside the lal lakir by giving ownership right to them. “The power connections disconnected due to non-payment of bills will be reconnected by Diwali. Nearly 52 lakh of of 72 lakh consumers across the state will benefit from it,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Randhawa said by enhancing the jurisdiction of BSF, the central government is posing a serious question mark on the patriotism and integrity of border residents. The Punjab Police are fully capable of foiling any attempt aimed at destabilising the state through cross-border terrorism or drug trade, he added.

He also lambasted Modi government for curtailing the Border Area Development fund started by Manmohan Singh government thereby jeopardising the development of border areas.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of tehsil complex that will come up at ₹2.69 crore and a park after Maharaja Ranjit Singh at ₹4.5 crore in Dinanagar.