Mercury rises as sun makes a comeback in Chandigarh

With the weather clearing up after the heavy rain over the weekend, the mercury has also started to rise in the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh’s maximum temperature went up from 30.9°C on Monday to 32.1°C on Tuesday, but was still 1.2 degree below normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 21.2°C to 23.1°C, 2.5 degrees above normal.

With rain ruled out in the coming days, IMD officials said monsoon withdrawal was likely to be declared this week and the maximum temperature may even rise up to 34°C due to this.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C.