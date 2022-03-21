Mercury shoots past 35°C in Chandigarh
Continuing its upward streak, the maximum temperature shot up from 34.1°C on Saturday to 35.1°C on Sunday. With no immediate rain relief on the cards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the day temperature can rise as high as 37°C in the next few days.
Over six degrees above normal, the maximum temperature on Sunday was the highest since 36.4°C on October 16, 2021.
A fresh western disturbance will affect the region around March 23, but like the WDs earlier this month, it is unlikely to bring any rain.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 21.1°C on Saturday to 20.4°C on Sunday, but was still 6.8 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature is expected to rise to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
