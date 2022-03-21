Mercury shoots past 35°C in Chandigarh

Continuing its upward streak, the maximum temperature shot up from 34.1°C on Saturday to 35.1°C on Sunday. With no immediate rain relief on the cards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the day temperature can rise as high as 37°C in the next few days.

Over six degrees above normal, the maximum temperature on Sunday was the highest since 36.4°C on October 16, 2021.

A fresh western disturbance will affect the region around March 23, but like the WDs earlier this month, it is unlikely to bring any rain.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 21.1°C on Saturday to 20.4°C on Sunday, but was still 6.8 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature is expected to rise to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C.