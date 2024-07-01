 Meritorious Teachers Union to march to CM house on July 3 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meritorious Teachers Union to march to CM house on July 3

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Despite consistently delivering good results, demands of the meritorious teachers are never considered by the government, said the members of MTU

Meritorious Teachers Union (MTU), Punjab, will hand over a memorandum to chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his temporary residence in Jalandhar, where he is campaigning for the upcoming bypolls, putting forward their demands.

Coordinator Sukhjit Singh said now the “policy of delay” will not be tolerated. (HT file photo for representation)
Coordinator Sukhjit Singh said now the “policy of delay” will not be tolerated. (HT file photo for representation)

Despite consistently delivering good results, demands of the meritorious teachers are never considered by the government, said the members of MTU. They mentioned that this year, out of 320 merit holders, 86 students were from meritorious schools and in competitive examinations, 243 qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam and 118 cracked Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which was a result of continuous dedication and efforts of teachers, they added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been continuously campaigning that they prioritise education and literature reforms, so we would be organising a march for the fulfilment of our long-pending demand for regularisation, long-pending pay hikes and cutbacks in diet of the meritorious students. The demand letter will be submitted to the Chief Minister on July 3 at his residence in the afternoon,” said Ajay Sharma, coordinator of the union.

Another coordinator of the Union Rakesh Kumar said if a meeting with the CM would not be scheduled by the administration, then a protest rally will be conducted in Jalandhar in the coming days.

Coordinator Sukhjit Singh said now the “policy of delay” will not be tolerated, and not just them (teachers) but their families too would protest against the government in Jalandhar in case of non-fulfilment of their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Meritorious Teachers Union to march to CM house on July 3
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On