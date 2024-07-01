Meritorious Teachers Union to march to CM house on July 3

Meritorious Teachers Union (MTU), Punjab, will hand over a memorandum to chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his temporary residence in Jalandhar, where he is campaigning for the upcoming bypolls, putting forward their demands. Coordinator Sukhjit Singh said now the “policy of delay” will not be tolerated. (HT file photo for representation)

Despite consistently delivering good results, demands of the meritorious teachers are never considered by the government, said the members of MTU. They mentioned that this year, out of 320 merit holders, 86 students were from meritorious schools and in competitive examinations, 243 qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam and 118 cracked Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which was a result of continuous dedication and efforts of teachers, they added.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been continuously campaigning that they prioritise education and literature reforms, so we would be organising a march for the fulfilment of our long-pending demand for regularisation, long-pending pay hikes and cutbacks in diet of the meritorious students. The demand letter will be submitted to the Chief Minister on July 3 at his residence in the afternoon,” said Ajay Sharma, coordinator of the union.

Another coordinator of the Union Rakesh Kumar said if a meeting with the CM would not be scheduled by the administration, then a protest rally will be conducted in Jalandhar in the coming days.

Coordinator Sukhjit Singh said now the “policy of delay” will not be tolerated, and not just them (teachers) but their families too would protest against the government in Jalandhar in case of non-fulfilment of their demands.