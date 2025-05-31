Met issues ‘orange alert’ in parts of Himachal on May 31

Thunderstorms, hail was witnessed in parts of Himachal Pradesh as rain lashed most parts of the state on Friday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said. People on The Ridge during rain in Himachal on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Isolated spells of heavy rain were also witnessed during the last 24 hours, the MeT department officials said, adding that more showers are expected in parts of the hill-state in the coming few days.

While thunderstorms were reported in Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Jubberhatti, Jot, Murari Devi and Bhuntar, hailstorms were observed in Shimla. Gusty winds swept through Bilaspur (60 kmph), Neri (61 kmph), Seobagh (52 kmph), Bajaura (50 kmph) and Tabo (50 kmph).

The highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded in Rajgarh, followed by Jubberhatti (5 cm), Kasauli (4 cm), Dharampur (3 cm), Shimla (3 cm) and 2 cm rainfall each in Sundernagar, Nadaun, Dehra Gopipur and Sujanpur Tira.

The weather office in Shimla has also sounded an orange alert of heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (50-60 kmph) for May 31 (Saturday) at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts as well. A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts in the state on June 1.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over the state till June 3. A few places in the state will continue to receive rainfall on June 4 and 5.

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 4-6 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, they are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees during subsequent next 3-4 days.

The minimum temperatures are also expected to fall by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. They will rise gradually by 3-4 degrees over many parts of the states during the next 4-5 days.