MeT predicts dense fog in Chandigarh for two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for dense fog around the city for the next two days. Meanwhile, a day after the record 54.5 mm rain that caused the maximum temperature to plunge to 16.6°C, Chandigarh experienced a warmer day at 23.5°C, but still two degrees below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Speaking about this, scientist at IMD Chandigarh, Shivinder Singh said, “Because of the rain on Thursday, the temperature dropped and humidity is high, which increases possibility of dense fog, especially near open fields and isolated roads in the early morning.”

Dense fog is declared when visibility drops below 250 metres.

Yellow warning is the second of the four-colour warning system used by IMD. It asks people to keep a watch and stay updated. IMD has also asked people to take precautions and drive carefully especially early in the morning.

The city has yet to record dense fog this season and even on Friday, visibility remained unaffected. While dense fog usually starts towards the second half of December, Singh said because of the Thursday rain, it could appear earlier.

Mercury rises to 23.5°C

Meanwhile, a day after the record 54.5 mm rain that caused the maximum temperature to plunge to 16.6°C, the city experienced a warmer day at 23.5°C, but still two degrees below normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature dropped from 15°C to 11.8°C, one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 25°C and the minimum temperature around 10°C.

Rain improves air quality

On the bright side, the city’s air quality improved after the record rainfall on Thursday. At 7 pm on Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22 was 99, classified as “satisfactory”.

At the Sector 25 station, it was 50, which is the upper limit of the “good”, while at the Sector 53 station, it was 118, falling in “moderate” bracket. In Panchkula, AQI was 62 (satisfactory) at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory in Sector 6.