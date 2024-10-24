MeT predicts light snowfall over mountains in Kashmir

The weatherman has predicted some minor snowfall over the mountains from Wednesday night. The MeT issued an advisory to farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operations. (HT representational image)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the next two days might witness some light precipitation over the higher reaches. “On October 23-24, there is a possibility of very light rain and light snow over higher reaches of North Kashmir & higher reaches of Sonamarg towards late night of Octoer 23 & early morning of Oct 24,” said MeT in an update.

While October 25 to 27 will mostly be dry, next week may again start on a wet note.

“October 28 and 29 may be generally cloudy with possibility of very light rain/ snow over higher reaches of north and central Kashmir towards evening/night,” it said.

The MeT issued an advisory to farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operations.