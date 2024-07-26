Middha Chowk rail crossing to be shut from July 29 to Aug 5

The railway crossing in the Middha Chowk area will remain closed from July 29 to August 5, according to a railways notification put out on Friday. A view of Railway crossing at Middha Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The crossing will be closed because of the line doubling work on the Ludhiana-Mullanpur section, the notification added.

The crossing connects Harnam Nagar Road with Middha Chowk.

“It is hereby intimated that the above said Railway Gate will remain temporarily closed for road traffic for 8 days, 29/07/2024 to 05/08/24 for various civil work and track laying etc. at Ludhiana-Baddowal section with doubling work of LDH-MLX section. Road traffic will be diverted through the adjoining gate,” the notification read.

Earlier, the crossing at Shastri Nagar was shut from July 19 to July 25. According to railway officials, this is the sixth crossing in the city where doubling work is being done. After this, two minor crossings will also remain shut, they said.

Commuters have been advised to use the Shastri Nagar railway crossing near Ishmeet Chowk for the interim. Those coming from Middha Chowk side are to use the Kochar Market Road to get to the crossing and those on the other side are advised to use Harnam Nagar Road, officials said.