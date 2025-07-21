Midnight miracle: Panchkula police help woman deliver baby girl on roadside, name her ‘durga’

A 22-year-old woman delivered a baby girl on the roadside, with the help of the Panchkula police’s Durga Shakti team and cops from the women’s police station in Sector 5, as her labour pains intensified before she could reach the hospital. A passerby, sensing the couple’s distress, immediately alerted the police. (HT photo for representation)

It all started around midnight when Lakshmi’s husband, Anil, was rushing her to the hospital on their Activa scooter when her labour pains got excruciating. Unable to go any further, she sat on the roadside in pain.

A passerby, sensing the couple’s distress, immediately alerted the police. Within five minutes, a team, led by in-charge Usman and woman constable Anjali, arrived at the spot.

“When we reached, we saw that the father was in shock, unable to move. And the mother… she was crying, saying she couldn’t bear the pain anymore. The baby’s head had already begun to show. We knew we had no time,” recalled SHO women police station Neha Sandhu.

The team acted without hesitation. Despite having no professional training, the women police officials, along with a civilian, spread towels and sheets for privacy. One constable gently held Lakshmi’s hands, uttering words of comfort, while another positioned herself to help guide the delivery.

When the baby finally slipped into the constable’s arms, the father’s instinct took over, and he quickly took off his T-shirt to wrap his daughter, still attached to the placenta.

Police had another challenge—managing the placenta. Without medical tools, they waited for the ambulance, ensuring both mother and child remained safe. About 10 minutes later, the ambulance arrived, its staff cutting the umbilical cord and rushing the duo to the hospital. Doctors later confirmed that both mother and baby are healthy.

Later, SHO Sandhu suggested to the couple to name their newborn ‘Durga’ in honour of the Durga Shakti team that assisted the couple.