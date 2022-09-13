Militant killed in encounter in Shopian
Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area of Shopian in South Kashmir
Srinagar: A militant was killed during an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area of Shopian in South Kashmir. The operation is still underway.
Police, Army and the CRPF launched a joint operation in the Heff Shirmal village in south Kashmir. “One militant has been killed and operation is still underway,” a police spokesman said.
Last Wednesday, two militants were killed at Thajiwara, Bijbehara in the Anantnag district during a chance encounter. The militants, police said were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.
Last Tuesday, two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, responsible for killing two policemen and as many civilians since 2019, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
-
IIA president meets Meerut MP, seeks justice for businessman who wants to end life
A prominent city businessman has made an unusual request to the authorities. The businessman, Praveen Kumar Jain has sought permission to end his and his family member's life. Jain also met Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, along with a delegation of Indian Industries Association on Monday in this connection. IIA's Meerut Chapter president Sumnesh Agarwal said that he along with Pankaj Gupta, former national president of IIA, and treasurer of Meerut chapter Rajeev Agarwal briefed BJP MP about Jain's case.
-
State govt to soon take a call on demand for meat, liquor ban near Sangam: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that a decision on the demand of saints and seers for imposing ban on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items as well as liquor in and around Sangam area would soon be taken by the state government. He was in the city to chair a review meeting on preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025.
-
Charles loves everything about India: Ammar Rizvi
The newly crowned King Charles III (the erstwhile Prince of Wales) is a wonderful and dynamic person. He likes to meet common people and is very sympathetic towards Indians. He has a great love and aspirations not only for India but for its people and everything that is there in India, said veteran politician and two-time former acting chief minister of UP, Syed Mohammad Ammar Rizvi.
-
BCom student attempts suicide after tiff with her hostel roommate
The Lucknow police have started probe into the case of an alleged suicide bid by a BCom girl student of a university in Lucknow here, on Monday. The girl had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with her hostel roommate on Friday. The matter came to light after a video of the victim girl was shared by her friend on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
-
U.P Minister writes to CM Yogi alleging corruption in Mandi Parishad
Uttar Pradesh minister (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh has blown the whistle on corruption and other irregularities in his own department—the State Agricultural Produce Board (Mandi Parishad), putting many senior officials on edge. Singh has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, pointing out that, among other things, weigh bridges and the CCTV cameras in the state mandis have been rendered non-functional with officials' complicity to facilitate tax evasion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics