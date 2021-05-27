Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh’s wife tests +ve, admitted to hospital
91-year-old Olympian Milkha Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali with Covid pneumonia two days ago. (HT PHOTO)
Milkha Singh’s wife tests +ve, admitted to hospital

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:53 AM IST

Two days after 91-year-old Olympian Milkha Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali with Covid pneumonia, his wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, tested positive on Wednesday and was admitted to the same hospital.

Like Milkha, Nirmal also has Covid pneumonia. The hospital in a statement said, “Milkha Singh continues to be stable on oxygen support. However, he is weak and we are trying to persuade him to increase his food intake. Today, we have stepped him down from the ICU to a room, which he is sharing with his wife Nirmal Kaur. She was admitted earlier in the day with Covid pneumonia.”

Last week, Milkha, Nirmal, his son Jeev Milkha Singh’s wife Kudrat and son Harjai had taken an RT-PCR Test. While Milkha tested positive, others came out as negative. Since Milkha has been admitted to the hospital, his food intake has been quite low.

Meanwhile, Milkha’s daughter Mona Milkha Singh, who is a doctor at the Metropolitan Hospital Centre in New York, arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday. His son Jeev also arrived from Dubai on Saturday.

