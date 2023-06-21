Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Milkman arrested with 50 gm heroin, banned injections

Chandigarh: Milkman arrested with 50 gm heroin, banned injections

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 21, 2023 02:47 AM IST

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 50.17 gm heroin and eight vials each of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate injections from his possession on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Police said a team of the district crime cell, Sector 24, caught the accused while patrolling near Manimajra Fire Station. (Stock photo)
The accused was identified as Manjit Singh, alias Manna, 29, a milkman and a resident of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra. He runs a dairy in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, and owns 30-35 cattle. He was earlier booked under the NDPS Act by police last year.

Police said a team of the district crime cell, Sector 24, while patrolling near Manimajra Fire Station caught the accused. “Manjit Singh used to supply drugs/injections in the guise of a milkman. He got involved in drug paddling activities from the last 9-10 months and earned an income of 3 lakh per month,” UT police stated in a press communique.

He was booked under the NDPS Act by Manimajra police.

