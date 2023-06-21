Chandigarh: Milkman arrested with 50 gm heroin, banned injections
Police arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 50.17 gm heroin and eight vials each of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate injections from his possession on Tuesday.
The accused was identified as Manjit Singh, alias Manna, 29, a milkman and a resident of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra. He runs a dairy in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, and owns 30-35 cattle. He was earlier booked under the NDPS Act by police last year.
Police said a team of the district crime cell, Sector 24, while patrolling near Manimajra Fire Station caught the accused. “Manjit Singh used to supply drugs/injections in the guise of a milkman. He got involved in drug paddling activities from the last 9-10 months and earned an income of ₹3 lakh per month,” UT police stated in a press communique.
He was booked under the NDPS Act by Manimajra police.