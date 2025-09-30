Minerva Academy Cricket Club clinches JP Atray title

Minerva Academy Cricket Club, Chandigarh, beat Indian Railways by 24 runs in the final of the 30th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium, Mohali, on Monday. Minerva Academy Cricket Club that won the JP Atray title in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Team director Ranjit Bajaj was also present with the team on this occasion.

Haryana cabinet minister Narbir Singh presented the trophies to the teams. The champions received a trophy along with ₹2 lakh, while the runners-up were awarded a trophy and ₹1 lakh.

Batting first, Minerva Academy Cricket Club scored 313 all out in 50 overs. Captain Himmat Singh led the innings with a brilliant 119 off 113 balls, supported by Abhay Choudhary (72), Karteek Sharma (57), Gurmehar Singh (18), and Tejpreet Singh (17). For Indian Railways, Zubair Ali Khan claimed 5 wickets including a hat-trick, while Ayan Choudhary and Susheel took 2 wickets each, and Vishal Harsh took 1 wicket.

In reply, Indian Railways scored 289 all out in 47.4 overs, falling short by 24 runs. Ansh Yadav scored 117, Kush Marathe 56, Shubham Chaubey 43, and Ravi Singh 36. For Minerva, Sumit Beniwal took 5 wickets, Armaan Wadhwa 2 wickets, while Himmat Singh, Tejpreet Singh, and Ranesh Kumar took 1 wicket each.