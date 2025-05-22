Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mining officials attacked in Raipur Rani, four accused identified

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 22, 2025 09:48 AM IST

Around 3 am, six to seven men approached the checkpoint on foot. One of them allegedly fired a shot, which the officials narrowly dodged. Two or three of the assailants had their faces covered.

Three officials from the mining department were brutally attacked by six to seven assailants in Raipur Rani during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. One of the attackers allegedly opened fire at the employees, however, they escaped unhurt. Harvinder Singh, an employee of the mining department, Panchkula, filed a complaint stating that he and two colleagues had set up a checkpoint near the crusher zone in Raipur Rani on May 19, from 10 pm to 6 am of the following day, to check illegal mining activities.

Around 3 am, six to seven men approached the checkpoint on foot. One of them allegedly fired a shot, which the officials narrowly dodged. (HT File)
Around 3 am, six to seven men approached the checkpoint on foot. One of them allegedly fired a shot, which the officials narrowly dodged. (HT File)

Around 3 am, six to seven men approached the checkpoint on foot. One of them allegedly fired a shot, which the officials narrowly dodged. Two or three of the assailants had their faces covered. They confiscated the mobile phones of the staff and began assaulting them. The attackers then fled the scene after issuing death threats. The complainant noted that the assailants arrived in two vehicles, but due to the darkness, they could not note their registration numbers.

The Raipur Rani police station has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 109(1) attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 132 (criminal force to determine public servant), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused were identified in the FIR as Rajeev Kumar, Happy, Tunta, and Ankit Rana.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mining officials attacked in Raipur Rani, four accused identified
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On