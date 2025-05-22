Mining officials attacked in Raipur Rani, four accused identified

Three officials from the mining department were brutally attacked by six to seven assailants in Raipur Rani during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. One of the attackers allegedly opened fire at the employees, however, they escaped unhurt. Harvinder Singh, an employee of the mining department, Panchkula, filed a complaint stating that he and two colleagues had set up a checkpoint near the crusher zone in Raipur Rani on May 19, from 10 pm to 6 am of the following day, to check illegal mining activities. Around 3 am, six to seven men approached the checkpoint on foot. One of them allegedly fired a shot, which the officials narrowly dodged. (HT File)

Around 3 am, six to seven men approached the checkpoint on foot. One of them allegedly fired a shot, which the officials narrowly dodged. Two or three of the assailants had their faces covered. They confiscated the mobile phones of the staff and began assaulting them. The attackers then fled the scene after issuing death threats. The complainant noted that the assailants arrived in two vehicles, but due to the darkness, they could not note their registration numbers.

The Raipur Rani police station has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 109(1) attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 132 (criminal force to determine public servant), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused were identified in the FIR as Rajeev Kumar, Happy, Tunta, and Ankit Rana.