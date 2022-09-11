Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab

A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897.

Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

He said in his address that Sikh history is a guide for the youth and especially, the knowledge about the martyrs of Saragarhi is very important for children. “Efforts will be made to include Saragarhi history in the school syllabus of the PSEB and these pages of history will also be taught to children in schools,” he said.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh participated in the procession taken out from the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib.

Addressing the function, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ is an outstanding allegory of the bravery of Sikh soldiers, which has raised the image of Sikh “qaum” (community) all over the world.

He said the minority Sikhs have always made great sacrifices by taking inspiration from their history. It is sad that today minorities are being suppressed in their own country.

He said the glorious history of the Sikh community shows the way to face the challenges of the present time and every Sikh should carry this history to the next generation. The SGPC is making great efforts to convey Sikh history to the young generation.

Former Chief of the Army Staff General Joginder Jaswant Singh (retired) said the Battle of Saragarhi is included in the top 10 major battles of the world because, during this war, only 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 tribesmen. He said Sikhs will always be proud of the bravery of the Sikh soldiers in this battle.

President of the Saragarhi Foundation Gurinderpal Singh Josan thanked the prominent personalities and the “sangat”.

Meanwhile, a booklet about the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ was also released on this occasion and the family members of martyred soldiers were honoured.