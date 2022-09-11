Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised to mark the 125th anniversary of Battle of Saragarhi. Minister Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897.
Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).
He said in his address that Sikh history is a guide for the youth and especially, the knowledge about the martyrs of Saragarhi is very important for children. “Efforts will be made to include Saragarhi history in the school syllabus of the PSEB and these pages of history will also be taught to children in schools,” he said.
Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh participated in the procession taken out from the Golden Temple and Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib.
Addressing the function, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ is an outstanding allegory of the bravery of Sikh soldiers, which has raised the image of Sikh “qaum” (community) all over the world.
He said the minority Sikhs have always made great sacrifices by taking inspiration from their history. It is sad that today minorities are being suppressed in their own country.
He said the glorious history of the Sikh community shows the way to face the challenges of the present time and every Sikh should carry this history to the next generation. The SGPC is making great efforts to convey Sikh history to the young generation.
Former Chief of the Army Staff General Joginder Jaswant Singh (retired) said the Battle of Saragarhi is included in the top 10 major battles of the world because, during this war, only 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 tribesmen. He said Sikhs will always be proud of the bravery of the Sikh soldiers in this battle.
President of the Saragarhi Foundation Gurinderpal Singh Josan thanked the prominent personalities and the “sangat”.
Meanwhile, a booklet about the ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ was also released on this occasion and the family members of martyred soldiers were honoured.
-
Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only. The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict's possession.
-
Chandigarh: Now, Sector-47 resident loses ₹1.3 lakh to power bill scam
The latest FIR has been registered on the complaint of a Sector-47 resident who lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters posing as electricity department staff. The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, told the police that she got a text message on her mobile phone on August 23, informing that their electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill was not paid soon. ₹1.3 lakh were withdrawn from her and her husband's accounts through multiple transactions.
-
Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south
Despite the ongoing dry spell in the region, price of tomatoes at city's apni mandis has shot up by 50% in recent days amid poor supply from southern parts of the country, even as most other vegetables have become cheaper. Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg.
-
No new tender for sole chemist shop at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 since 1993
For 29 long years, the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has been operated by the same firm that has enjoyed multiple extensions and renewals without any fresh tendering. The shop was allotted to Sunil Kumar Jain on lease for only two years through an auction in 1993.
-
Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with 11 pistols, BMW car in Mohali
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab has been arrested by the Kharar police. As many as 11 pistols and a Gurgaon-registered BMW car have been recovered from the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, 25, a resident of Vishkarma Road, Ludhiana. While Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala is also already behind bars, Jasmeet Singh, alias Lucky remains at large.
