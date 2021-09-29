Minister Razia Sultana, two office-bearers quit in solidarity with Sidhu

Cabinet minister Razia Sultana and two state unit office-bearers resigned from their posts on Tuesday, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress president.

Sultana, who was among the ministers retained from the previous Capt Amarinder Singh government, gave her resignation after meeting Sidhu at his Patiala residence to “express solidarity” with him.

“Sidhu Sahab is a man of principles. He is fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat,” Sultana said in her resignation letter addressed to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, adding that she would continue to work for the party as a worker.

Her resignation came just hours after she was given the charge of water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development and printing and stationery departments. Sultana and her husband, retired IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa, are considered close to Sidhu. Mustafa is a principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.

Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal also tendered their resignations. Dhinga and Chahal were appointed by the All India Congress Committee on September 21 after Sidhu recommended their names.

Earlier, Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla said that he (PPCC chief) was not interested in any post. “He has resigned to focus on his Punjab agenda and the 18-point to do list given by the high command. He is not power hungry,” he said. Sidhu, who posted his resignation letter on Twitter, did not respond to calls.