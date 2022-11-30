Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minister solves 11 public complaints in Ambala

Minister solves 11 public complaints in Ambala

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:46 PM IST

In a meeting of the public grievance cell in Ambala, Haryana co-operatives minister Banwari Lal resolved 11 of the 14 complaints placed before him

Haryana co-operatives minister Banwari Lal asked officials to ensure that complaints brought forward to them by public representatives are heard and redressed on priority. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana co-operatives minister Banwari Lal chaired a meeting of the public grievance cell in Ambala on Wednesday and resolved 11 of the 14 complaints placed before him.

The minister asked officials to ensure that complaints brought forward to them by public representatives are heard and redressed on priority.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Aggarwal, district treasurer of BJP, raised the issue of problems being faced by residents in availing no dues certificate (NDC) at municipal corporation offices. The minister is learnt to have asked deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni to form a committee in this regard.

