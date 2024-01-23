close_game
Minor booked in Kishtwar for derogatory social media post

Minor booked in Kishtwar for derogatory social media post

Press Trust of India, Jammu
Jan 23, 2024

Acting promptly against a derogatory social media post, an FIR was registered at Chatroo police station against a minor who posted the content

A minor was booked on Tuesday for allegedly posting derogatory content on social media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said.

The police cyber cell is continuously monitoring all social media activities and strict action will be taken against those found violating cyber laws, officials said.
The police cyber cell is continuously monitoring all social media activities and strict action will be taken against those found violating cyber laws, officials said.

Acting promptly against a derogatory social media post, an FIR was registered at Chatroo police station against a minor who posted the content, they said.

The police cyber cell is continuously monitoring all social media activities and strict action will be taken against those found violating cyber laws, officials said.

Follow Us On