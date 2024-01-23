Minor booked in Kishtwar for derogatory social media post

A minor was booked on Tuesday for allegedly posting derogatory content on social media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said. The police cyber cell is continuously monitoring all social media activities and strict action will be taken against those found violating cyber laws, officials said.

Acting promptly against a derogatory social media post, an FIR was registered at Chatroo police station against a minor who posted the content, they said.

