Minor ‘gangraped’ in Rajouri, 4 arrested

The J&K Police have arrested four accused and a hunt has been launched to nab five to six others following alleged gangrape of a minor girl aged around 14 years in Rajouri district, said officials.

“We have so far arrested four accused and a hunt has been launched to nab five to six others,” said a senior police officer. The police have arrested four accused under the POCSO Act, he informed.

He said that the minor girl was allegedly gangraped a few days ago.

“The victim was befriended by a youth some time back and the incident took place a few days ago,” he added.

The officer informed that the victim, a local girl, has to record her statement.

“All the accused are locals and some among them are juveniles. We are conducting raids to nab them,” he added.

Officials said that after alleged gang-rape, the accused threatened the victim of dire consequences, if she narrated the crime to anyone.

However, the girl informed her parents, who lodged a written complaint with the police, who in turn lodged an FIR under POCSO Act.