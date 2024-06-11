 Minor girl murdered in Indora, accused held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor girl murdered in Indora, accused held

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 11, 2024 07:08 AM IST

A case has been registered under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested.

A 16-year-old girl, on Sunday, was murdered in Bhadroya village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Damtal police station in Indora tehsil of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

The accused, a 40-year-old man and the victim were living in slums in Bhadroya. (iStock)
The accused, a 40-year-old man and the victim were living in slums in Bhadroya. (iStock)

The accused, a 40-year-old man and the victim were living in slums in Bhadroya.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

A case has been registered under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested.

According to police officials, the accused confessed to the crime during the initial interrogation. “After receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot. It was learned that the girl’s parents had gone to Rajasthan and she was staying with her maternal uncle. The accused went to slum when she was alone and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,” a police official said.

Police officials also stated that some locals saw the accused leaving the slum with the sharp-edged weapon in hand. When the locals entered the slum, they found the girl lying on the ground, drenched in blood. The accused tried to escape, but the police managed to apprehend him.

The accused was presented in court on Monday and will be in police remand for five days. The investigation is still on to determine the motive behind the murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minor girl murdered in Indora, accused held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On