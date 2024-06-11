Minor girl murdered in Indora, accused held

A 16-year-old girl, on Sunday, was murdered in Bhadroya village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Damtal police station in Indora tehsil of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. The accused, a 40-year-old man and the victim were living in slums in Bhadroya. (iStock)

The accused, a 40-year-old man and the victim were living in slums in Bhadroya.

A case has been registered under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested.

According to police officials, the accused confessed to the crime during the initial interrogation. “After receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot. It was learned that the girl’s parents had gone to Rajasthan and she was staying with her maternal uncle. The accused went to slum when she was alone and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,” a police official said.

Police officials also stated that some locals saw the accused leaving the slum with the sharp-edged weapon in hand. When the locals entered the slum, they found the girl lying on the ground, drenched in blood. The accused tried to escape, but the police managed to apprehend him.

The accused was presented in court on Monday and will be in police remand for five days. The investigation is still on to determine the motive behind the murder.