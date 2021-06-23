Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minor runaway girl seeking security sent to Nari Niketan
Minor runaway girl seeking security sent to Nari Niketan
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sent a runaway girl to Nari Niketan after coming to know that she was a minor
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:03 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sent a runaway girl to Nari Niketan after coming to know that she was a minor.

The girl from Sangrur and a major boy had approached high court seeking protection. They had told court that they have got married and now fear for their lives at the hands of girl’s relatives. While the boy was 22-year-old, the girl was 17 years five month old.

It was pleaded that they solemnised marriage on June 7 as per Sikh rites and ritual and photographs were also annexed with the petition as a proof. It was stated that they knew each other for three years and wanted to marry each other. However, the girl’s parents were against it and even threatened to eliminate them.

State’s counsel sought time from the court and submitted that the girl was a minor and appropriate action would be taken against the persons involved in the marriage under the relevant statute.

Seeking response from the state by July 15, the court ordered the police to take the minor to Nari Niketan, where she will be kept till the next date of hearing.

