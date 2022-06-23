Miraculous escape as train passes over 84-year-old man in Ludhiana
A 84-year-old ex-serviceman had a close shave as a train passed over him after he fell on the tracks at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Wednesday.
The man, Gurjeet Singh of Gurdaspur, suffered minor injuries and was given first-aid after being rescued by the RPF and Government Railway Police staff deployed there.
According to police, Singh was travelling to Delhi on the Pathankot-Delhi Express train and had stepped down at the Ludhiana Station to buy a water bottle. While trying to board the train, he lost his balance and fell after two people who were there to drop their relatives at the station stepped down in haste. They were held by the security there but later released.
A police officer said that the victim managed to roll over and held the platform wall near the track, from where he was pulled up immediately by the security.
Gurjeet Singh said, “I was fortunate enough to survive the horror with the grace of the almighty. I am very thankful to the police here that rescued me in time.”
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics