Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Miscreants open fire at ex-MP’s residence in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Miscreants open fire at ex-MP’s residence in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Mar 13, 2023 11:34 PM IST

Two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the residence of former Member of Parliament (MP) late Prem Singh Lalpura in Tarn Taran on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the residence of former Member of Parliament (MP) late Prem Singh Lalpura in Tarn Taran on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on Monday on the complaint of the former MP’s son Daljit Singh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The case was registered on Monday on the complaint of the former MP’s son Daljit Singh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Police have registered a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Tarn Taran City police station.

The case was registered on Monday on the complaint of the former MP’s son Daljit Singh. He stated that on Sunday night when he along with his other family members was sleeping, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired five shots at the main gate of the house. He said the incident was captured in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside his home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out